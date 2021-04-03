Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 85,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,124. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.47. 51,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,284. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.99 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.