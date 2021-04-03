Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ETO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,345. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

