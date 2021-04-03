Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 696.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 102,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

