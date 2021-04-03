Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE O opened at $65.11 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

