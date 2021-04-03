T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 252.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

