iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 3rd Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,558 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,312,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

