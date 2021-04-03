Brokerages Set Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Target Price at $21.50

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

VSTA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,188. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $25,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $22,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $19,180,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $16,265,000.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.