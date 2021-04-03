Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of WISA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 81,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,743. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

