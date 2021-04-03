Elysian Trading Up 235.7% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Elysian has traded 235.7% higher against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $599,336.58 and approximately $2.70 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

