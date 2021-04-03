Analysts Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Price Target at GBX 5,071.25

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

RSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

RSW stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,470 ($84.53). 79,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,011.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,803.56. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.23%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.