Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,550,000. Prologis comprises 2.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 955,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,545 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.