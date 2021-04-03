RMR Wealth Builders Has $916,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

TXN traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $192.06. 4,581,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $192.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

