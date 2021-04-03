Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 80,260 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.0% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9,698.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,063,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,507,000 after buying an additional 4,021,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

