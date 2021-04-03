First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000.

RFEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $78.24.

