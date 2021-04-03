LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $9,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

