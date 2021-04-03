Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 311,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

IPAR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,543. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

