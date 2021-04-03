BTMX Hits Market Capitalization of $833.91 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 60.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $833.91 million and $14.04 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00053515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00679402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027821 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

