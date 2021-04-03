Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $375.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.67 million and the lowest is $365.00 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $289.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million.

Encore Capital Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.36. 252,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,279,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,427,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

