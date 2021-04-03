OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.97 Million

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $833.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE OMF traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $54.99. 971,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,642. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.73%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $75,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $39,195,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $18,350,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

