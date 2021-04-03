Interval Partners LP Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after buying an additional 1,194,281 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $123,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM opened at $223.06 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $126.54 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

