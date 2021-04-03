John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $420.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $457.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

NYSE:JBT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 150,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

