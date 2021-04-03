Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $491.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $170.63 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $479.50 and its 200 day moving average is $379.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

