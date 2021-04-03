EMC Capital Management Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE:LMND opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average of $98.08. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294 in the last quarter.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.