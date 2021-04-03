EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Pfizer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,084,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,737,000 after purchasing an additional 198,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 247,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

