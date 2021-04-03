Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 36,368 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 45,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

