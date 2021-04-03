EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,608 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $77.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

