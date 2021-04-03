18,976 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Purchased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 2,481,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

