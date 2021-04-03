Analysts Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $88.17

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,522,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after buying an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $97.15 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

