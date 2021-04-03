DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $848,250.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $848,250.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00074602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00290850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.90 or 0.00757850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015346 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,114,491 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

