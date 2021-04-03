BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 1,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

