Triumph Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,618 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 427 call options.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 821,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,293. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.