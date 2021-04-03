Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 348,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

