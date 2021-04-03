Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $368.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.91 million and the lowest is $363.69 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $416.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,453. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.