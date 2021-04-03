$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 4,865,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.09.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

