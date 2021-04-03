Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 4,805 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,697 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,315,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,243.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 183,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,606,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $54.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.