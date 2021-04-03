Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.33.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,065. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $323.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

