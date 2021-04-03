Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Stake Raised by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Global X Longevity Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LNGR opened at $27.84 on Friday. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.