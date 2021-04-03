RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.43. 424,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,848. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. RPM International has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in RPM International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

