RMR Wealth Builders Sells 7,382 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

JNJ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.83. 7,229,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $127.22 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

