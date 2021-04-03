ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,538 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

