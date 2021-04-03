ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.