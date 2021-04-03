iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.56. 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,141. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

