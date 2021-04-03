2,300 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

