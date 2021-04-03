Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.