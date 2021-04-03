Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MetLife by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

