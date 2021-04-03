Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $289,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,715 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.