Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Altria Group worth $303,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

