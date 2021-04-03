Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Casa Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

