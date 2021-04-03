Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 116,987 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $324,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Newmont by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.81 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

