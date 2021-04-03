Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.35.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.28. The company has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

